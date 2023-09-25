Update: 2 victims killed in Oakland hit-and-run involving stolen car identified

OAKLAND -- Authorities in the East Bay have identified the two victims who died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland over the weekend.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the victims' vehicle was traveling south on 73rd Avenue and attempted to make a left turn onto Holly Street. A Lexus that had reportedly been stolen in Daly City was traveling northbound on 73rd Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with the passenger side of the victims' vehicle, causing the victims' car to roll over and collide with a parked vehicle.

ALSO READ: "Safe Oakland Streets" initiative lowers speed limits in some business districts

Two people in the car were killed and a third person who was riding in the rear of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Richmond, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Alameda County Coroner on Monday identified the driver as 64-year-old Derrick Shaw of Richmond, and the passenger as 67-year-old Vera Hampton of Antioch.

The stolen Lexus sustained major damage to its front end, and the suspect -- a 25-year-old Oakland man -- allegedly got out of the car and fled on foot. He was later arrested by Oakland police on suspicion of the fatal hit-and-run. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor to the collision.

Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.