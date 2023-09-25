"Safe Oakland Streets" initiative lowers speed limits in some business districts

Oakland officials lower speed limits in some neighborhoods as part of safe streets initiative

OAKLAND -- The Mayor of Oakland on Monday announced plans to lower speed limits in some business districts.

During a press even to promote the changes, Mayor Sheng Thao said 25% of all deadly traffic accidents in the city involve speed. The effort to reduce traffic deaths prompted the latest element of the ongoing "Safe Oakland Streets" initiative.

"Eleven corridors from East Oakland to Fruitvale to downtown have had their speed limits lowered to 20 or 25 mph," Thao said. "And over the next two years, over 50 business activity district corridors totaling over 25 miles in the city of Oakland will also have their speed limits lowered."

The mayor also said the city have put in new traffic signs and safer crosswalks in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

She noted that one of the goals of the safe streets program is support local businesses in these districts.