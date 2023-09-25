Watch CBS News
Two killed, one injured in Oakland hit-and-run Sunday

OAKLAND -- Two people were killed and another injured Sunday morning in Oakland in a hit-and-run collision involving a stolen car, police said.

Just before 10 a.m., the victims' vehicle was going south on 73rd Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto Holly Street. A Lexus reportedly stolen out of Daly City was traveling northbound on 73rd at a high rate of speed when it collided with the passenger side of the victims' vehicle, causing the victims' car to roll over and collide with a parked vehicle.

The stolen Lexus sustained major damage to its front end, and the suspect allegedly got out of the car and fled on foot.

Killed in the collision were a 64-year-old man from Richmond who had been driving, and his front passenger, a 67-year-old woman from Antioch. The rear passenger, a 48-year-old man from Richmond, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Oakland police located a 25-year-old Oakland man and he was arrested on suspicion of the fatal hit-and-run. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor to the collision.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

