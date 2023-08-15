Update: Suspect in deadly shooting outside Lake Merritt BART station charged with murder

OAKLAND -- The suspect arrested in a fatal shooting outside the Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland last week is now facing a murder charge, according to authorities.

The incident on Tuesday, August 8, at around 2:30 p.m. briefly halted train service through the station and drew a large response of Oakland and BART police units.

Video from above the station showed police officers gathered around what appeared to be a yellow tarp over a body on the plaza level outside the station near the intersection of at 8th and Oak Streets.

BART officials later confirmed that a person was fatally shot at the street level near the Lake Merritt station by the bus zone.

Authorities said that police used street-level surveillance cameras to locate a person of interest. Officer conducted a search of the area and were able to detain a suspect. The suspect was later arrested in connection with the shooting.

BART police said the shooting came after a fight over an electric scooter.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced the charges against 45-year-old suspect Juan Martinez late Tuesday morning.

Martinez is charged with murder and is being held at the Santa Rita Jail.