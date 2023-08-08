Suspect arrested after fatal shooting outside Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland

Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting outside the Lake Merritt BART station Tuesday afternoon that briefly kept trains from stopping there.

At 2:57 p.m., BART said trains were not stopping at Lake Merritt in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions because of police activity.

Trains are not stopping at Lake Merritt in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 8, 2023

Video from above the station showed police officers gathered around what appeared to be a yellow tarp over a body on the plaza level outside the station.

BART officials later confirmed that a person was fatally shot at the street level near the Lake Merritt station by the bus zone just after 2:30 p.m.

BART police and Oakland police are at the scene. As of around 3:10 p.m., BART officials confirmed that trains were once again stopping at the station as the investigation into the incident continued.

Lake Merritt BART fatal shooting investigation CBS SF

Over a dozen police units could be seen on the block surrounding the Lake Merritt BART station entrance along with an Oakland Fire Department paramedic and an ambulance.

Authorities later confirmed that police used cameras inside the BART station to locate a person of interest. Officer conducted a search of the area and were able to detain a suspect. The suspect was later arrested in connection with the shooting.