Update: San Jose police say grandmother and grandson were fatally stabbed in double homicide

Police in San Jose on Monday released additional details on a grim double homicide where officers found a grandmother and her 6-year-old grandson fatally stabbed in a home Friday.

In a release that was made public shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, police confirmed that officers performing a welfare check at a house on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue in the Buena Vista neighborhood of West San Jose late Friday morning found "an adult female and a juvenile male suffering from at least one stab wound each."

Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information in the release, noting that the motive and circumstances surrounding the double homicide are still under investigation.

"I would say, around 12 or 12:30 (p.m.), I heard yelling like 'He's dead! He's dead!'" neighbor Jose Sanchez told KPIX on Friday.

Sanchez said he has lived in the neighborhood for years and was shocked when he learned about the violent crime right near his home.

Sanchez said he knew one of the victims well. He explained the boisterous 6-year-old had a big personality and made friends with many of his neighbors.

"That little boy was well known here. Everybody knew that little boy because he's always running around playing with other kids, always being really loud," Sanchez said.

In the release issued Monday, police did not provide the identity of the woman or her grandson. The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said the deaths were San Jose's 23rd and 24th homicides of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810, Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283

Anonymous crime tips can be submitted using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.