Update: Oakland police arrest Berkeley stabbing suspect Byron Decles who injured 2 people Friday

Berkeley police confirmed the suspect in a Friday evening double stabbing that injured two people and triggered a shelter-in-place order was arrested by Oakland police officers Tuesday morning.

Berkeley Police released this photo of 23-year-old Byron Decles on Dec. 8, 2023, after he was named as a suspect in a double stabbing near Oak Ridge Road that day. Berkeley Police Dept. Photo

Police said the suspect -- identified as 23-year-old Byron Decles -- was located by Oakland police Tuesday morning and taken into custody without incident. Decles faces two charges of attempted murder for the stabbing of two victims in the area of El Camino Real and Oak Ridge Street on on Friday, December 8th.

The stabbing incident happened in the area of the Oakridge Steps at about 6:30 p.m. Berkeley police issued a shelter-in-place order that evening that they lifted several hours later, despite the fact that Decles had not been located at the time.

Decles was last seen wearing a brown or red hoodie, black pants, a black hat and a large black backpack.

Authorities have not identified the victims in the double stabbing or provided any information about their condition.