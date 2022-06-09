Update: Family of slain San Jose Safeway worker devastated by tragic loss

SAN JOSE -- As police hunt for his killer, the family of the Safeway employee who was fatally shot at a San Jose store early Sunday is deep in mourning, left with tears, memories and questions.

Wearing his baby brother Manny's Raiders' jersey, Guillermo Huizar is heartbroken.

"I miss him. I miss him so much. I wish he'd come home soon, you know," he told KPIX5.

Manny Huizar is not coming home.

The 24-year-old described as hard-working, dedicated and sweet was gunned down inside the Safeway he worked at for six years during an altercation early Sunday morning.

"Never imagined that he was going to go to work and don't come back, you know?" Guillermo said.

At the Safeway in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, Manny made an impression. His family said they didn't organize the growing memorial on Hamilton Avenue. Manny's customers keep showing up with flowers, food and candles.

"I think it's one of the things keeping us strong. Keeping us strong to see all the love," said Guilllermo.

Manny's mother Marisela Cornejo-Lopez is crushed over the loss of her youngest child -- her sweet baby. However, she said the outpouring of community and seeing the number of people Manny affected helps with the overwhelming grief.

"The people really, really touched my heart. Really, really touched my heart. I'm speechless," said Marisela.

Manny's family is trying to plan his funeral. It will probably be in a few weeks.

"You know, when someone dies, you say, 'They're in a better place.' Well, I don't think he's in a better place. I think he's still young; 24 years, you know? He had a lot of future," said Guillermo.