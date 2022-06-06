'His family is broken right now'; Safeway shooting victim identified; Gunman remains at large

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- As a makeshift memorial outside a San Jose Safeway continued to grow Monday, homicide detectives were searching for clues to identify the gunman and a possible motive.

Investigators were reviewing instore surveillance video, but admitted there were few clues in the case.

"The fact of the matter remains only two people knew why this homicide happened," San Jose police spokesman Officer Steve Aponte told reporters. "One of those persons is being grieved and mourned by his family and the other is not in custody."

Family members and Safeway have identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Manuel Isaac Huizar Cornejo.

Jeanette Salceda, a family friend, has set up a Gofundme page to help the family pay for Cornejo's funeral expenses. It quickly raised more than $20,000.

"He was always smiling and laughing and overall one of the sweetest people you would meet," she posted. "He was the baby of the family and his family is broken right now."

Safeway also issued a statement.

"Safeway is mourning the tragic loss of Manny Huizar. We're deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with Manny's family. We are sending our deepest and heartfelt condolences to them. As our company grieves, we will continue to work with the San Jose Police Department to assist them in every possible way as they investigate this terrible crime."

Investigators said officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot at approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they discovered a wounded employee inside the Safeway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the male suspect and the victim were in an altercation of some kind prior to the shooting. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The suspect was unidentified and remains at large.

Cornejo was San Jose's 14th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Hamblin #3600 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3600@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov