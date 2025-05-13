Assault suspect arrested following hours-long standoff in Union City

A 34-year-old Fremont man was arrested after an alleged assault and armed standoff at a Union City apartment Monday night, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m., Union City officers were sent to the Parkside Apartments on Decoto Road to investigate a call about an assault.

When they arrived, officers learned that the suspect, Navroop Sandhu, had allegedly punched a woman in his family while armed with a knife, according to police.

Officers were able to evacuate the other people in the apartment but Sandhu allegedly brandished a knife at officers and refused commands to leave the unit, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Sandhu eventually left the apartment after several hours of negotiations involving SWAT team members but was allegedly still armed with the knife and refused officers' commands, police said.

He was soon taken into custody by officers using non-lethal force and with the help of a police dog.

The woman Sandhu allegedly punched suffered minor injuries and no officers were hurt, according to police.

Sandhu has had previous encounters with East Bay police, most recently in January when he was arrested after allegedly leading Fremont officers on a chase in a stolen delivery truck.

In that case, Sandhu also allegedly refused officers' commands after they were able to stop the truck using a technique that involves a police vehicle nudging a suspect vehicle, usually from behind, in an effort to make it spin out and stop.

Also in that case, officers used less-than-lethal force to arrest Sandhu after he allegedly refused to exit the box truck.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of evading police against traffic, unlawful taking or driving a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Fremont police.

Anyone with information regarding the Union City case is encouraged to contact UCPD at Tips@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5207.