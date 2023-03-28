Watch CBS News
Union City police apprehend outstanding homicide suspect

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

UNION CITY -- Police in Union City have arrested a man suspected in the death of a person found dead near the railroad tracks on March 13, the department said on Monday. 

Brandon Kong, 48, has been the identified suspect and was outstanding until Sunday when he was caught, police said. 

Police located Kong in the area of Whipple Road and 4th Street, but as they attempted to apprehend him, he fled into neighboring yards. Law enforcement set up a perimeter and after a lengthy standoff, Kong was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Rite County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks near the 33300 block of Central Avenue around 11 a.m. on reports of a dead body. Police located an unconscious man who was suffering from various injuries; he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released and the coroner is working on identifying him, police said.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 10:10 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

