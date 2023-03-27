Suspect in Union City murder arrested after standoff

UNION CITY – A man suspected in a murder in Union City earlier this month was arrested over the weekend following a standoff, police said.

On March 13 around 11 a.m., officers were called to the railroad tracks near the 33000 of Central Avenue on reports of a possible dead body. When they arrived, they found a man who was unconscious and suffering from various injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 48-year-old Brandon Kong and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Sunday, Kong was located near the area of Whipple Road and 4th Street. As officers attempted to apprehend Kong, police said he fled towards neighboring yard. Officers established a perimeter and eventually arrested Kong on suspicion of murder after what was described as a "lengthy" standoff.

According to jail records, Kong is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.