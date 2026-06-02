Former Wells Fargo employee from Union City sentenced in $800K embezzlement case

A former Union City bank employee was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Monday after he admitted to embezzling more than $800,000, prosecutors said.

Tamin Haidar, 34, pleaded guilty to embezzlement by a bank employee and money laundering in November of last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California said in a press release.

According to his plea agreement, Haidar admitted to using his position as an assistant branch manager of a Wells Fargo bank to steal money that was supposed to be deposited into ATMs.

Prosecutors said Haidar admitted to transferring the money he stole to his personal bank accounts, making false database entries to disguise the missing cash. Haidair said he used the stolen funds to make up losses he had made in foreign currency trading.

In addition to the year and a half in prison he has been sentenced to, Judge Martinez Olguin also sentenced Haidar to three years of supervised release and ordered Haidar to repay the stolen money.

Haidar will begin serving the sentence on Aug. 31.

The conviction and sentencing followed an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation Oakland Field Office.