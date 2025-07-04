Woman suspected in 2009 cold case killing of Bay Area newborn arrested in Colorado

More than 16 years after a newborn girl was found dead in a San Francisco Bay Area dumpster, police have announced a Colorado woman has been arrested and charged with her murder.

According to the Union City Police Department, the girl was found dead at the Parkside Apartments on Decoto Road on May 18, 2009 by a man searching for recyclables.

Police named the girl Matea Esperanza, a name meaning "Gift from God" in Hebrew and "Hope" in Spanish.

During the lengthy investigation, detectives said they were able to develop leads with what they described as "advanced" DNA analysis of evidence collected in 2009. Police said further DNA comparison led to 46-year-old Angela Onduto of Denver, who was identified as a person of interest during the early stages of the investigation.

Angela Onduto of Denver, Colorado has been charged with murder in connection with the 2009 death of a newborn who was found in a dumpster in Union City, California.

Last month, around when the girl would have turned 16, Union City detectives said they traveled to Denver to coordinate with local law enforcement. Police arrested Onduto but charges were withheld pending additional forensic analysis and reviewing the medical examiner's findings.

After the additional investigative work, police said the Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge against Onduto. Denver Police took Onduto into custody late Wednesday.

"The UCPD expresses deep gratitude that justice is progressing in Matea's case after 16 years, reaffirming the department's commitment to solving cold cases and bringing closure to the community," police said in a statement Thursday.

Onduto remains in custody in Colorado as Union City detectives work on extraditing her back to California.

In 2017, the Union City Police Officers' Association purchased a permanent marker for Esperanza, who is buried at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. The department holds a memorial for her each May.

"She is a part of our UCPD family and will not be forgotten," the department said in a May 18 post on social media.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ayala of the Union City Police Department at 510-675-5259. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207.