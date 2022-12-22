3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Union City

UNION CITY -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit just north of Union City Wednesday evening and was felt in surrounding East Bay communities.

Preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck at 6:22 p.m. about a mile and a half north of Union City.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.

Location of 3.3 Union City earthquake, December 21, 2022. USGS/CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.