3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Union City
UNION CITY -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit just north of Union City Wednesday evening and was felt in surrounding East Bay communities.
Preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated the quake struck at 6:22 p.m. about a mile and a half north of Union City.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
