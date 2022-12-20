6.4 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks rock Humboldt County; Widespread damage, power outages

FERNDALE -- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by more than two dozen aftershocks rumbled under the Humboldt County coastline near Ferndale early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and followed in rapid fire succession by more than a dozen quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5.

aftershocks usgs

The Humboldt County sheriff was reporting widespread damage.

"Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County," the sheriff posted on Twitter. "Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling."

Stores were damaged in downtown Fortuna where the power was out and shattered glass littered the sidewalks.

Clip I just got of Downtown Fortuna from the Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/pCdlhQqd12 — Gold Leaf Media (@goldleafmedia) December 20, 2022

Geologists say the epicenter was near the seismically active triple junction of the Cascadia Subduction Zone (megathrust) -- which runs from Vancouver Island to Northern California. The San Andreas and Mendocino faults also stretch into zone. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck there in 1992.

The California Highway Patrol reported the Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot-long concrete arch bridge that crosses the Eel River, has cracks in four places.

FERNBRIDGE EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE: Damage to Fernbridge following the 6.2 magnitude #earthquake in Humboldt County. Main road to Ferndale currently closed off by CalTrans as crews inspect for additional damage. pic.twitter.com/4BPOSvZrN9 — Austin Castro (@AustinCastroTV) December 20, 2022

No injuries were immediately reported following the quake, but more than 70,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The quake left several residents with major cleanups at their homes.

quake-damage photo-by-diana-mcintosh

The Humboldt County sheriff posted that the quakes have not triggered a tsunami warning, but urged local residents only to call 911 if absolutely necessary as their emergency lines were being overwhelmed.

Caroline Titus posted a video of the damage in her living room adding -- "That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess."

That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/YEmcv1Urhp — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

Local resident Paul Bugnacki also posted photos of damage at his home, adding -- "Major quake in #humboldt just a bit ago. We've got some broken stuff but no major structural damage to the house. Power is out though."

Major quake in #humboldt just a bit ago. We’ve got some broken stuff but no major structural damage to the house. Power is out though. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/abvtv4O7VU — Paul Bugnacki, LCSW (@PBugnacki_LCSW) December 20, 2022

Local realtor Annalise von Borstel posted --"Lost power and a potted plant in the #humboldt #earthquake The puppers are terrified and the power is still out but we're all okay."

The USGS said hundreds have reported feeling the early morning temblor from Redding to San Francisco to Medford, Ore.

Meanwhile, Dan Carmell posted -- "I didn't feel the Willow Creek one (I'm in Eureka) but I felt both the others and one separate aftershock. Power out here for sure, just a few broken/scattered items."

Karen Burgess' home was also rocked.

"Minor damage and a mess to clear up in McKinleyville. A few broken drinking glasses and the water heater is leaking. Dresser drawers opened and contents of open shelves went all over the floor," she posted.