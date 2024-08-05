St. Mary's and Saint Francis hospitals officially join UCSF Health system

St. Mary's and Saint Francis hospitals have officially became a part of the UCSF Health nonprofit health system, according to the health system.

The two hospitals, now UCSF Health Saint Francis and UCSF Health St. Mary's, will maintain their existing services, ensuring patients have local access for their primary and specialty care needs, and UCSF Health will retain the employees of both hospitals, the health system said Thursday.

The development means that 1,800 teammates and community physicians will join the nonprofit health system.

"This is an exciting day and an exciting opportunity to build a more equitable, accessible system of care for all patients in our community," Shay Strachan, interim president of the UCSF Health Affiliates Network, said in a statement.

Strachan will have executive oversight over the two hospitals.

"We're proud of our shared commitment to the people of San Francisco and proud to welcome these new teammates to the UCSF Health community," Strachan said.

Preserving the two hospitals will keep patients connected with their community physicians and maintain vital services like the Bothin Burn Center, the Gender Institute, the McAuley Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, and the Sister Mary Philippa Health Center, UCSF Health said.

The organization will make an immediate investment of $100 million to support the complex work of integrating the two hospitals. Over the next two years, UCSF Health plans to integrate St. Mary's and Saint Francis hospitals, according to UCSF Health.

Patients who currently receive care at Saint Francis, St. Mary's and associated clinics may see changes to signage and branding, but their relationship with their care teams will not change, UCSF Health said.

UCSF Health includes UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights, UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion, UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay, UCSF Health Saint Francis Hospital and UCSF Health St. Mary's Hospital; UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and clinics; Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics; UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians; and the UCSF Faculty Practice, according to the UCSF Health website.