UC Berkeley police ask for public's help in recent sexual battery cases on campus

BERKELEY -- The UC Berkeley Police Department on Monday asked for the public's help after releasing photos of a suspect or suspects involved in two recent sexual battery incidents on campus. 

Police said the first incident happened on Wednesday, April 5th, in the Eucalyptus Grove at around 1:30 p.m. The second incident occurred near Stephens Hall on Sunday, April 9th, around 9:40 a.m.  In both cases, the suspect grabbed a female student's private body parts over their clothing.  

Police are investigating both cases, including the possibility that they might involve the same suspect. Police released three images of the suspect related to the two cases. 

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects in the photographs.  Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.

