U.S. Secret Service member robbed at gunpoint in California during Biden trip

A U.S. Secret Service employee was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, while President Biden was in the state for a glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser Saturday night.

The Secret Service member was returning from a work assignment, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, and fired his service weapon during the robbery, but it's "unknown if the assailants were struck," Guglielmi said. The employee sustained no injuries. The Secret Service said the criminal investigation remains open and active. Scripps News first reported the robbery.

A source familiar with the investigation said the Secret Service officer was operating in a support capacity during Mr. Biden's California trip, but he was off-duty at the time of the incident and was not a part of Mr. Biden's protective detail.

The Tustin Police Department said officers responded to a call regarding the robbery just after 9:30 p.m. and discovered the Secret Service employee's bag was stolen at gunpoint and confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had taken place.

The department said that the suspects have not been located, but there's no known threat to the public. A 2004-2006 silver Infiniti was seen leaving the area where the robbery took place, and police are seeking help from the public in identifying the perpetrators. Since the robbery, some of the victim's belongings were found by officers.

Democrats raised a record $30 million over the weekend at the Los Angeles event that included a moderated conversation with President Biden and former President Obama, and an array of stars including Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Sheryl Lee Ralph, George Clooney, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel.