Two pedestrians and driver injured in San Jose collision
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a traffic collision involving a vehicle that struck and injured two pedestrians Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The San Jose police Twitter account said the collision happened in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue at around 4 p.m.
The two adult female pedestrians were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
