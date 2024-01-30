Two injured after "experimental aircraft" crashes in Camarillo field

2 injured after experimental aircraft crashes in Camarillo 2 injured after experimental aircraft crashes in Camarillo 01:14

Two people were aboard an aircraft that crashed into a field of vegetation in Camarillo on Tuesday.

Aerial view of the scene of the crash in Camarillo via SkyCal. KCAL News

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the field near Howard Road, southeast of the Camarillo Airport, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

They say that two people were onboard the flight, which was an "experimental aircraft" that made a "rough landing."

Two ambulances were called to the scene for the passengers, both of whom were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

"The aircraft is experimental and looks like a Rutan Long EZ style," VCFD said, however, it was later revealed to be a Raptor Junior 540.

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration personnel were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

"A single-engine Raptor Junior 540 landed in a field near Camarillo Airport in California around 1:30 pm local time on Tuesday, Jan. 30, after the pilot reported loss of engine power," said a statement from the FAA.

The investigation remains ongoing.