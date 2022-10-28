Twitter employees uncertain yet hopeful following Musk takeover

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a months-long legal battle, Elon Musk is now the head of Twitter.

As employees headed into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Friday, many had a lot of questions about the social media platform's future as well as their own.

"I mean, the number one thing is our day-to-day. Are we going to get laid off? (Musk) said 75 percent is his number and that's the number one concern with everyone right now. Are we going to have a job?" said Gina Sun, an employee.

Sun says the past few months have been a bit chaotic but says she's both excited and anxious.

"It has already been chaotic; I've already experienced that. I'm just thinking there is going to be more to come," she said. "I have been with Twitter for seven years so I am excited to see what Elon is going to take us into."

People who work in other areas of the tech sphere are also curious to see how this unfolds.

"I think it's just a lot of confusion to say the least. No one really knows what's happening," said Brendan Hennigan, who works at Microsoft. "It's hard to tell exactly what's going to happen right? But, you know, there has been success from previous companies that Elon has built. So I think employees should have some level of optimism if they do stay."

Musk hasn't detailed specifics about his plans for the company. However, he did send a tweet on Friday that read: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Sun is looking forward to learning more about Musk's vision for Twitter.

"I have almost the same or less information as everyone who is concerned about this matter," she said.

She says she has some optimism about the change at the top.

"I hope Elon can make Twitter a revenue-generating company," she said. "We have that reach, we have that potential."

Like many co-workers and Twitter users, she's bracing for major changes.

"We'll see. It's very exciting. A lot of energy and cortisol levels up," she said.