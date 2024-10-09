Trump supporters rally to welcome JD Vance to Woodside for fundraiser

Dozens of Trump supporters rallied in Woodside Wednesday, all hoping to get a glance of vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

"I do like JD a lot. I think he really personifies the future of MAGA, and I was thrilled when President Trump chose him as his VP candidate," said Trump supporter Doris Krischky.

Vance was in the Bay Area for a fundraiser. Many of the people gathered who were hoping to greet him said they wanted to make sure he knew he and Trump have supporters in this area, despite the region's liberal reputation.

"We are Vietnamese for Trump from 2020 until now. We make them fly up on the sky full time and we went to San Francisco, both parties in San Francisco. We went to Sacramento. We went to everything for him," said Trump supporter Ha Treu.

With less than a month until Election Day, the race for the White House remains a close one. The Trump supporters CBS News Bay Area spoke with said they're hopeful but concerned.

"Very nervous. I just, I can't understand how people support this woman. She doesn't...she's done nothing. What has she done as Vice President?" asked Trump supporter Jan George.

Many echoed that sentiment, saying they worry a Harris presidency will just be a continuation of the Biden administration.

People here say they're throwing their support behind Trump because they believe he will accomplish more if elected to the office.

"Trump is a doer. He gets stuff done. Nobody likes the rhetoric but he gets stuff done. Vance has got a great story; great human being. He's had a tough life and made something of it," said Trump backer Luke Aguilera.