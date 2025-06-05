Amid Trump-Musk clash, Bay Area activists double down on Democratic fight

The nasty breakup going on with President Trump and Elon Musk nationally is also having an impact at the local level.

Those in the Bay Area who have been fighting the current administration's policies say this is the time to make sure their message is heard loud and clear.

Since 2017, Indivisible Marin has organized in many ways to fight the Trump administration and get Democrats elected to office. Susan Morgan founded the organization in the county.

"I really like to feel like I'm contributing to the world and I have a purpose," Morgan said.

Just like many other organizations across the country, she read the Indivisible guide written by two former congressional staffers to create change. She says it was a blow when President Trump was elected to a second term.

"There was a moment of just utter heartbreak," she said.

But Indivisible Marin, with 12,000 members, quickly regrouped. The Hands Off rally at the Civic Center was the largest protest to date. With a constant pulse on national politics, the breakup between Musk and Trump wasn't a surprise to Morgan.

"Honestly, at first it was just like these two really deserve each other," she said. "Because here are two powerful billionaire bros out for themselves. They just look like selfish juvenile brats. And I hope that's what the American people see and realize we deserve better in our leaders."

While the social media exchanges between Mr. Trump and Musk may signal a shake-up in the political portrayal of Republican leadership, Morgan says this is no time to step back from the fight.

"Increasing the foot on the gas," she said. "As more and more cracks in what's happening in the MAGA movement start becoming clear to average Americans, we need to be that much more visible and that much more clear in our messaging."

Indivisible Marin will be taking part in No Kings Day on June 14 with 20 different protests in the county. The group is also urging people to work from home by calling and writing elected officials. Morgan says change cannot come soon enough.

"What is the alternative?" she asks. "To do what James Carville suggested and roll over and play dead? No, we have to keep fighting for American values that we all, I believe, all Americans truly believe."