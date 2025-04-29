Trump to mark first 100 days in office with Detroit-area speech

President Trump is marking the first 100 days in office of his second term on Tuesday evening with a speech in Macomb County, Michigan, outside Detroit.

He's expected to hit the highlights of his second term so far, including mass deportation operations, efforts to shrink the size and scope of government and the changes he's making to the global trade landscape. Those endeavors have not gone unopposed, prompting scores of lawsuits filed by ousted government employees, migrants fighting their deportation and business owners who argue the president's tariffs are unlawful.

Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, is hosting the president for his remarks.

"[I]nflation has cooled, consumer prices dropped month-over-month for the first time in three years, and gas prices are lower across the country," the White House said in announcing the speech, and it went on to praise the Department of Government Efficiency for rooting out "waste, fraud, and abuse across the executive branch" and canceling "numerous discriminatory DEI contracts."

DOGE's work continues apace, with billionaire Elon Musk unofficially guiding efforts to downsize government. So far, however, DOGE's cuts aren't anywhere close to approaching the $2 trillion Musk initially said he'd slash from annual spending. Those efforts have also landed the federal government in multiple courtrooms over the firings, downsizing and elimination of government-funded programs.

The Trump administration claims it has done more to secure the border in the president's first 100 days in office than any other president in history. Illegal border crossings have reached lows not seen in decades, and the administration has been working to deport migrants accused or convicted of violent crimes and drug-related offenses. But Mr. Trump's decision to invoke wartime authorities to send migrants to an El Salvador prison without due process has resulted in lawsuits, as has the president's efforts to end birthright citizenship.

The 100-day mark comes as the Trump administration is hashing out trade negotiations with countries across the world after Mr. Trump levied nearly worldwide tariffs on foreign imports, tariffs that most economists say will make goods more expensive and worsen economic prospects. Mr. Trump claimed in an interview with TIME that he's reached 200 trade deals with other countries since April 2, but declined to name any of the countries. Americans are skeptical of the president's tariff approach, CBS News polling shows, and most worry they'll contribute to higher prices at a time when high prices are a top concern for voters.

It's unclear how much the president will focus on foreign policy matters, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued the administration has made significant progress on the foreign policy front. After repeatedly saying he would end the war in Ukraine before even taking office, Mr. Trump is now saying those comments were made in "jest."

"We are closer today to a peace deal in Russia and Ukraine, certainly, than we were when we took office on Jan. 20," Leavitt told reporters Monday. "If you look at the situation in the Middle East, Israel has never had a stronger friend than they do right now in the Oval Office with President Trump. We've had more than 75 hostages who have returned home from around the world who were wrongfully detained individuals."

How to watch President Trump's first 100 days remarks

What : President Trump delivers remarks in Warren, Michigan

President Trump delivers remarks in Warren, Michigan Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan

Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device