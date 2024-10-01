Tractor-trailer fire on eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda closes lanes

CHP and fire units are at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Highway 24 in Orinda Tuesday afternoon that has closed multiple eastbound lanes, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported at around 1:20 p.m. on eastbound CA-24 just west of Camino Pablo, CHP said. Initial reports said the right and center eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed. The truck reportedly was transporting furniture. The contents of the trailer and the truck itself appeared to be a complete loss.

Hwy 24 tractor-trailer fire extinguished. KPIX

As of 2 p.m., aerial footage showed a single lane of traffic getting past the scene of the truck fire, which by then had been extinguished. It appeared the vehicle fire on the inside shoulder of the freeway had damaged a highway sign and spread to vegetation near the shoulder, but crews were able to prevent it from expanding further.

A short time later, a second eastbound lane reopened.

Traffic in the eastbound direction on the freeway was backed up through the Caldecott Tunnel to around Broadway in Oakland. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.