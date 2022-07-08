Tony Sirico, famed "Sopranos" actor, dies at age 79

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his memorable turn as mobster "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 79, his manager told CBS News on Friday.

"A great, loyal client," manager Bob McGowan wrote. "He would do anything to help people in need."

McGowan did not provide a cause of death.

McGowan also sent CBS News a Facebook post from Sirico's brother, Robert Sirico, who wrote that he was announcing Sirico's death "with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories."

Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, as well as grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives, Sirico's brother said.

While the family requested privacy, Sirico's brother said donations could be sent to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude's Hospital and the Acton Institute.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on "The Sopranos," honored Sirico on Instagram. "Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i've ever known."

"I will miss him forever," Imperioli wrote. "He is truly irreplaceable."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.