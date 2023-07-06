Toddler killed by vehicle backing out driveway driven by family friend in Vallejo
VALLEJO -- A two-year-old child died after being hit by a car backing out of a driveway Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle -- described as a friend of the child's family -- backed out of a private driveway at 4:51 p.m., when she thought she hit something and stopped her vehicle.
The injured child was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release from police that also said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.
The collision is under investigation by police, who have not released the names of anyone involved. This marks the city's third fatality of 2023 caused by traffic collisions.
