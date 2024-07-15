Watch CBS News
Toddler dies days after deadly shooting at Alameda home

By Jose Fabian

The city of Alameda said the 1-year-old who was injured in a shooting that killed four people July 10 has died.  

On July 10, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man injured outside of the home.

He was identified as the suspect's father-in-law. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said four other people were found inside the home. Three of them, including a 6-year-old boy, were later pronounced dead. A 1-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The 1-year-old was identified as Wesley, and the city of Alameda on Monday said he died from his injuries.

According to police, the victims were the suspect's wife, her parents and their children.

A suspect was arrested, and police identified him as 54-year-old Shane Killian. He was charged on Friday with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, corporal injury to a relationship partner, elder or dependent adult abuse, infliction of injury, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of an unconventional pistol. He also faces several enhancements.

The attempted murder charge will likely be changed.

