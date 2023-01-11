North Bay lawmaker proposes banning TikTok, 'high-risk' apps on state-issued devices

SACRAMENTO – California could become the latest state to restrict TikTok on state-issued devices, after a lawmaker from the North Bay has introduced a proposal that would ban so-called "high-risk social media applications."

State Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) announced Wednesday that he is introducing Senate Bill 74, which would ban the downloading and installation of such apps on state-owned or issued devices, including cellphones.

"Social media apps are ubiquitous in our daily lives, but there is growing concern about information theft and data collection that comes with their use," Dodd said in a statement.

The senator's statement pointed out TikTok in particular. FBI director Christopher Wray recently warned the app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, could be used for espionage.

"Prohibiting these apps on state phones and other devices is a commonsense way to prevent exposure of our sensitive material and the possible tracking or data breaches. Clearly, there are bad actors out there, and we can't afford to let them in," Dodd said.

In recent weeks, nearly two dozen states have limited the app on government-issued devices. On the federal level, President Joe Biden approved some restrictions on TikTok on federal devices. Meanwhile, bans are in place at the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Military.

Dodd also cited a recent cybersecurity breach at the California Department of Finance. According to tech news site TechCrucnch, a Russian-affiliated group claims to have stolen 76GB of files from the agency.

It was not immediately known when SB74 would have its first hearing in the legislature.