Three stolen vehicles recovered, suspects arrested after pursuit across Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Like a scene from a movie, three alleged car thieves were pursued as they raced across the Bay Bridge just after midnight Sunday and arrested with the aid of aerial surveillance on the streets of Oakland.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two units from the San Francisco Area attempted to make a traffic stop of three high speed vehicles racing eastbound on I-80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. 

The three vehicles, two Dodge Chargers and a Dodge Challenger, all failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. Once speeds reach dangerous velocities, the patrol units pulled back and CHP Air Operations took over. 

The two Chargers and the Challenger exited the freeway onto city streets in Oakland with the air unit overhead.  

CHP and Oakland police officers rejoined the pursuit and were guided to the vehicles. Multiple suspects were arrested and all three vehicles, which all returned stolen, were recovered. 

 A firearm and multiple stolen catalytic converters were also located in the vehicles.

