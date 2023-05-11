Three arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three suspects have been arrested and several pounds of fentanyl seized in a series of East Bay raids targeting the pipeline of illegal drugs into San Francisco's Tenderloin District.

San Francisco police said narcotics officers obtained a search warrant for 31-year-old Darwin Betanco of Oakland, who was identified as a suspect involved in the sales of narcotics in the Tenderloin District. Also listed on the search warrants were two locations in Oakland and a vehicle associated with Betanco.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, narcotic officers located Betanco on the 700 block of Turk Street and placed him into custody without incident.

They also searched his vehicle and located approximately 2.7 pounds of suspected narcotics.

A short time later, officers served a search warrant at a residence located on the 1800 block of Solano Way in Oakland.

During the search, 10 adults and a juvenile were detained inside the residence. Officers located and seized numerous suspected narcotics, two firearms including a loaded unregistered, un-serialized firearm also known as a "ghost gun", over $7,000 in cash and other evidence related to the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators developed probable cause to arrest one of the detained adults, identified as 25-year-old Wendy Argueta of Oakland, and placed her under arrest on scene. The other detained individuals were released from the scene.

Officers also served a search warrant on the 1300 block of 64th Avenue in Oakland. During the search, 19-year-old Ricky Murillo of Oakland was detained. As a result of the search warrant, officers located and seized evidence related to the investigation and developed probable cause to arrest Murillo and placed him into custody on scene.

Argueta and Murillo were transported to Santa Rita County Jail. Argueta was booked on for numerous narcotic related charges, child endangerment and possession of a "ghost gun".

Murillo was booked for charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and open or maintaining a drug house.

Betanco was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked for two outstanding warrants for numerous narcotics related charges.

He was also booked on charges of possession for sales of fentanyl, possession for sales of cocaine base, possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of heroin and other counts.

As a result of these arrests and search warrants, the following amounts of narcotics were seized:

5.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl

1.1 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

5.3 onces of suspected cocaine base

4.6 onces of suspected cocaine power



While arrests have been made, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.