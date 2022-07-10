Thousands of Walnut Creek PG&E customers without power late Saturday

WALNUT CREEK – A large section of Walnut Creek was plunged into darkness late Saturday evening due to a power outage.

PG&E worked on restoring electricity to customers with a target for restoration at around 11:15 p.m.

The power outage is concentrated in the area of Walnut Avenue, between Ygnacio Valley Road, Oak Grove Road and Castle Rock Road. Most of the neighborhood south of Walnut Avenue near Las Lomas Way, Deer Valley Lane and Wiget Lane is affected.

According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, multiple traffic signals are not working at numerous intersections in the area. Police advise motorists to treat all intersections with inoperable traffic signals as four-way stops.