The Pink Triangle, a San Francisco Pride Month symbol, vandalized

The Pink Triangle that goes up during San Francisco Pride Month was vandalized on Tuesday, San Francisco Police said.

Police said that around 12:30 p.m., police responded to Christmas Tree Point Road for a report of vandalism.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was defacing the memorial. Police said he tried to run away but was arrested not long after.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Lester Bamacajeronimo.

The Pink Triangle returns doing Pride Month and represents the insignia that Nazis gave to people they suspected were homosexuals.

"With the Pink Triangle, we're just trying to remember what happened and how it ties into Pride," said founder Patrick Carney in a previous interview with KPIX. "Part of celebrating and appreciating any Pride is knowing where you've been. And this is it, this Pink Triangle. So, we have to have it here for Pride. Especially with what's happening in Washington. It really is more important than ever this year."

San Francisco Police said they found evidence of vandalism tools and seized them, and that charges are pending.

"San Francisco's Pink Triangle is a powerful symbol of our city's commitment to supporting LGBT rights and commemorates to victims of the past. We stand united with our LGBT community for this month and every month as we continue the fight for equality."