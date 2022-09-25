The New Season: The most anticipated new films, music, books, TV/streaming and art

Coming soon: New movies, music, TV and more Coming soon: New movies, music, TV and more 02:50

Be on the lookout for these new releases and events in the coming months.

Movies

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

James Cameron's 2009 science fiction epic was one of the most effective uses ever of 3-D photography in capturing the alien world of Pandora and its indigenous inhabitants, the blue, 10-foot-tall Na'vi. Cameron is now back with the first of four projected sequels, much of which is set underwater. (In addition to blockbusters, Cameron has also directed documentaries about deep-sea exploration, so he is in his element.)

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana recreate their roles, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return, even though their characters died in the first film (this is science fiction, after all). Joining the cast is Kate Winslet, who starred in Cameron's "Titanic" and now gets, once again, to tread water. Opens December 16.

To watch a trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" click on the video player below:

"Black Adam"

The DC Comics character, who originated in ancient Egypt, is in contemporary times a supervillain (though he may just simply be misunderstood), and a target of the Justice League of America. Dwayne Johnson stars. Things explode. Opens October 21.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

How do you follow the incredible popular and critical success of "Black Panther" after the death of star Chadwick Boseman? The responsibility of continuing the superhero's legacy, and filling the shoes of King T'Challa, falls to his sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). Director Ryan Coogler returns. Opens November 11.

"Halloween Ends"

This latest slasher film in the "Halloween" franchise, begun in 1978 by director John Carpenter, is the 13th and (supposedly) final installment in which the mask-wearing Michael Myers once again wreaks havoc, this time with Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Laurie Strode, who'd survived the first film, barely. Will this sequel be lucky 13? Debuts October 14 in theaters and streaming via Peacock.

"The Fabelmans"

Steven Spielberg's family drama, a nostalgic movie à clef that looks back at his parents and his beginnings as an aspiring filmmaker, won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month – as have five other recent Best Picture Oscar-winners. "The Fabelmans" stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogan, and Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford and Gabriel LaBelle as the young and teenaged Sammy Fabelman, whose life is changed once he gets his hands on some 8mm film stock. Opens November 11.

Music

Charlie Puth: "Charlie"

The singer-songwriter whose previous releases include "Nine Track Mind" and "Voicenotes" is back with his third album that includes recent hits "Light Switch" and "Left and Right." (October 7)

Carly Rae Jepsen: "The Loneliest Time"

The Canadian singer returns with her sixth album, including the single "Western Wind." (October 7)

Björk: "Fossora"

The singer's 10th album, featuring songs written during COVID lockdown, was partly inspired by grief over the death, in 2018, of her mother. The lead single, "Atopos" (featuring Kasimyn), was released earlier this month. (September 30)

Lil Baby: "It's Only Me"

Lil Baby's third studio album includes the hit "Detox." (October 14)

John Legend: "Legend"

He won a Grammy Award – his 12th – for the 2020 R&B album "Bigger Love." His latest, "Legend" (out now), includes the songs "Dope," "Honey" and "All She Wanna Do" (featuring Saweetie).

Books

Fiction:



"Our Missing Hearts" by Celeste Ng

A Guggenheim Fellow, Ng topped The New York Times bestseller list with her previous novel, 2020's "Little Fires Everywhere." (Penguin Press: October 4)

"The Last Chairlift" by John Irving

The author of "The World According to Garp," "The Cider House Rules," and "A Prayer for Owen Meaney" is back with his first novel in seven years, one that is by turns a tale of sexual politics and a ghost story. (Simon & Schuster: October 18)

"The Passenger" & "Stella Maris" by Cormac McCarthy

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Road" and "No Country for Old Men" is back with two linked novels, part of one story spanning eight years, that encompasses a murder mystery and a woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. (Knopf: October 25, November 22)

"Liberation Day" by George Saunders

George Saunders, a Booker Prize-winner for "Lincoln in the Bardo," returns with a short story collection, his first. (Random House: October 18)

"The Winners" by Fredrik Backman

The conclusion of the Beartown series, by the author of "Anxious People" and "A Man Called Ove." (Atria Books: September 27)

Nonfiction:

"Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" by Maggie Haberman

The New York Times reporter's take on the rise and fall of the former Most Powerful Man in the World. (Penguin Press: October 4)

"Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" by Bono

A memoir by the lead singer of U2, activist and artist. (Knopf: November 1)

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama

A follow-up to the former first lady's bestseller "Becoming." (Crown: November 15)

"Inside Bridgerton" by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers

A behind-the-scenes account from the executive producers of the hit Netflix Regency romance. (Scribner/Marysue Rucci Books: October 25)

"README.txt: A Memoir" by Chelsea Manning

The former U.S. Army intelligence analyst writes both about distributing classified military records (which garnered a 35-year military prison sentence) and about her struggle with gender identity. (‎Farrar, Straus and Giroux: October 18)

TV/Streaming

"The Crown"

For Season 5 Imelda Staunton steps into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II in this continuation of the life and times of the House of Windsor. (Netflix: November)

"Tulsa King"

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage and Garrett Hedlund star in a mafia story about an ex-con setting up a family business in Oklahoma. It ain't the old neighborhood. (Paramount+: November 13)

"The Walking Dead"

Just in time for Halloween: The survivors of the undead (and of the unpleasant living) are trying to make it through the series' final eight episodes. (AMC: Begins October 2)

"The White Lotus: Blossom Circle"

The tropical resort is open once again. After winning 10 Emmy Awards, the series is hoping for repeat customers. (HBO: October 30)

"Willow"

The 1988 Ron Howard fantasy adventure is given the sequel treatment with a new series, with Warwick Davis reprising his role as Willow. (Disney+: November 30)

Art



Detroit: Van Gogh in America

One hundred years ago the Detroit Institute of Arts was the first public museum in the United states to purchase a Vincent van Gogh painting. This exhibit explores the story of how the impressionist was introduced to America. (Detroit Institute of Arts: October 2, 2022-January 22, 2023)

Los Angeles: Picasso Cut Papers

An exhibit of some little-known works by the artist, which he began making at age nine. (Hammer Museum at UCLA: October 1-December 31)

Washington, D.C.: Vermeer's Secrets

Four works by Johannes Vermeer are the centerpiece of this exhibit, which examines how imaging technology and microscopic studies of his works illuminate our understanding of the 17th century Dutch artist. (National Gallery of Art (Washington, D.C.: October 8, 2022-January 8, 2023)

"Manhattan Bridge" by Edward Hopper (1925–26). Watercolor and graphite pencil on paper. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Josephine N. Hopper Bequest. © Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

New York City: Edward Hopper's New York

Paintings of the urban environment are featured in this retrospective of the artist's work that ran parallel with the booming growth of New York City. (Whitney Museum of American Art: October 19, 2022-March 5, 2023)

Chicago: The Language of Beauty in African Art

More than 250 sculptures from across the African continent are on display in a celebration of indigenous cultures and pre-colonial societies. (Art Institute of Chicago: November 20, 2022-February 27, 2023)



