Garage-rock duo makes a splash at the Make-Out Room in San Francisco

International garage-rock duo the Fabulous Courettes returns to San Francisco Sunday for this early show at the Make-Out Room with opening Oakland surf/garage instrumental trio the Greasy Gills.

Brazilian lead singer and guitarist Flavia Couri and Danish drummer Martin Couri make up the talented power couple that started the high-octane duo. The two met in Brazil when Couri's then band the Colombian Neckties was touring South America. She would move to Denmark and they formed the band in 2015, making music informed by girl-group vocal melodies, Phil Spector's sweeping '60s pop productions, ferocious garage rock and psychedelia.

Over the past decade, the pair has released a steady string of 45s and split singles (working with fellow Danish luminaries Power Solo and Swiss counterparts the Jackets), issuing the EP Alive From Tambourine Studios in 2017 prior to their proper studio debut We Are the Courettes the following year. The duo has also established a reputation as a fierce live act, touring Europe regularly and earning invitations to appear at multiple music festivals.

With much of their output being released on European labels, the Courettes have compiled their early work on a couple of collections to make it easier for new fans in the United States to take home their music while touring here. The 2021 CD Here We Are the Courettes combined the duo's first two albums on a single disc while Boom! Dynamite (An Introduction to the Fabulous Courettes) cherry picked songs from the singles they put out over their eight years of existence.

In 2021, the band went even deeper into the roots of classic '60s sounds with Back in Mono that was recorded and released in that now rarely used pre-stereo format. On the group's latest effort from last year -- The Soul of... The Fabulous Courettes -- the duo released their most sophisticated mix of snarling garage and ear-pleasing pop yet. For this early show at the Make-Out Room in the Mission District Sunday, they will be joined by Oakland surf/garage instrumental trio the Greasy Gills.

The Fabulous Courettes with the Greasy Gills

Sunday, March 9, 6:30 p.m. $20-$25

The Make-Out Room