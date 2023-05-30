All-star hard rock cover band plays Retro Junkie

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Brought together by a love for hard-rock hits, the all-star local covers outfit the Butlers delivers an array of radio staples and album cuts at Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Friday night with an opening set from Aerosmith cover band Going Down.

Founded by guitarists Billy Rowe (a veteran of '80s SF metal band Jetboy) and Craig Behrhorst (who played with Ruffians, another Bay Area metal act from the same era), the Butlers specialize in playing the blues-based rock songs from the '70s that inspired their respective bands. The band is filled out by musicians who have put in time with such local institutions as thrash-metal icons Exodus and Death Angel, sleazy punk merchants American Heartbreak and hard rockers Immigrant.

The players' collective connections in the music world also has led the band to welcoming a number of heavyweights onstage to perform, including former Ted Nugent singer Derek St. Holmes and longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens. Frequently included on bills alongside other tribute bands, the Butlers reputation for putting on raucous, good time shows has led to spots opening for groups like Ratt, the late guitarist Ronnie Montrose's band Gamma and L.A. Guns.

While the group found its activity grind to a halt for much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Butlers got creative with the downtime forced by the stay-at-home order. The band did a number of livestreamed shows at closed music venues, including a recent unplugged performance that found the Butlers delving into some different territory with covers of songs by Van Morrison, the Waterboys, Little Feat and Bob Dylan.

The band headlines this indoor show at Walnut Creek nightspot Retro Junkie Friday night following an opening set from Going Down, a Bay Area Aerosmith cover band that plays hits from the group's classic '70s era as well as its later MTV hits.

The Butlers and Going Down

Friday, June 2, 7 p.m. $10-$20

Retro Junkie