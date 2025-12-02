At least 2 dead in fiery multi-vehicle crash in San Jose involving Teslas on Highway 87

Two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving Teslas on Highway 87 in San Jose late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, firefighters were called to the freeway north of Curtner Avenue shortly after 10:50 a.m. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved three vehicles, two of them Teslas, and that all three vehicles were on fire.

The two people who died were an adult and a 2-year-old, the CHP said. At least two other people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

All northbound lanes of Highway 87 were blocked, and traffic was backed up to Capitol Expressway.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

A view above the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 87 in San Jose, Dec. 2, 2025. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.