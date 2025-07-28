Tesla driver dies in fiery crash in Monterey County

The driver of a Tesla sedan was killed early Monday when the car crashed into a tree in Monterey County and caught fire, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said in a press release that the white Tesla was heading south on River Road north of Chualar River Road south of Salinas at about 1:41 a.m. when it veered left and off the roadway for an unknown reason. The car crashed into a tree and caught fire; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

It was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, or if the vehicle was in full self-driving mode, the CHP said.

The Monterey County Coroner's Office was withholding the driver's identity until the person's family was notified.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to call the CHP Monterey Area office at (831) 770-8000.