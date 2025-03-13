Terminally ill Stanford professor teaches class about dying from cancer

Stanford professor with terminal cancer uses his experience to teach special course

A Stanford University professor's new curriculum explores the multiple aspects and phases of a person dying of cancer, and it comes from a person with first-hand knowledge.

Dr. Bryant Lin has been a professor for almost two decades. He's used to being the teacher, not the subject of his classes. But that all changed in 2024 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

"I ended up having stage four, which is the most advanced stage of lung cancer. Which is not considered curable at all," explained Lin. "So, I am going to die from this."

The diagnosis was a dose of cruel irony. Lin co-founded the Center for Asian Health Research and Education. One of the priorities for the foundation is researching non-small cell adenocarcinoma, also known as "never-smoker lung cancer," the same cancer diagnosis that Lin received.

"Lung cancer in people who have never smoked ... disproportionately affects Asians and particularly Asian women," said Lin. "I have become the poster child for this disease."

Within weeks, Lin was in a chemotherapy infusion chair receiving the same treatment as his patients. It was here that he saw an opportunity.

"How can I make lemonade from lemons?" said Lin. "When I was a student, if I heard of a class that was taught by somebody who's both a physician and a patient, it would have so much changed my perspective."

The class is called "From diagnosis to dialogue: A doctor's real-time battle with cancer." Within minutes of being posted, the class and the waitlist were full.

"It was really surprising: our first session, we kind of violated probably some fire codes by having too many students show up," recalled Lin.

"What really stood out to me was like from the first class he very openly, very upfront said that this is a terminal diagnosis and that he might not die in the next month or two months, or he may live for another couple of years, but that he almost certainly will die from this," said Isabella Heferman. one of the lucky students to get a seat. "I was just really in awe in how well he's able to discuss this and just the bravery, but also the emotions he brings in."

The 10-week course covers the entire spectrum of cancer as seen through the eyes of someone who is living it.

"I really wanted to share that personal experience of what it's like to suffer from side effects from chemotherapy, to talk about nutrition with my wife, what do i eat, to spiritual care," explained Lin.

Each week has a new topic and a new guest lecturer, like Lin's oncologist, Dr. Heather Wakelee. She believes Lin's course is providing a unique lesson to the next generation of physicians.

"In medical school, we learn a lot about the pathophysiology, like, you know, the disease itself, all of the details, the molecules ... we also learn about the interactions with people. But sometimes connecting the two can be a little harder to see," explained Wakelee.

Lin's wife, Christine Chan, has also been a guest lecturer for the class, sharing her perspective about living and loving someone with an incurable disease.

"What's happening today is something that you have control and don't read too much actually about the statistics or outcome of what is happening to other people," said Chan.

Lin plans to teach his class for as long as he can, but acknowledges the syllabus, like his cancer journey, may change. But he stands firm in his belief about the importance of his mission: Physicians with a better perspective about what their patients are going through will be better doctors.

"This is going to impact somebody you know, somebody you know closely, maybe yourself," said Lin. "I want them at an early age when they are young and healthy ... they're seemingly invincible, to really get a sense of what people go through as they deal with a very serious illness."

Stanford University recorded every session of the class so that they could live on for future physicians. If you would like to watch them, they can be found on YouTube.