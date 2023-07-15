Teenage suspect in fatal July 4th shooting in San Francisco Bayview turns himself in

A 16-year-old boy suspected of a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District on the Fourth of July turned himself into police Thursday.

The Oakland teen is the suspect in a shooting at Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street around 10 p.m. on July 4. Police said a man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and he later died in a hospital.

The boy, whose name isn't being released, was taken into custody and was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.