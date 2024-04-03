Watch CBS News
Crime

Teenage girl abducted in Oakland found after Amber Alert; suspect described as "armed and dangerous"

/ CBS San Francisco

A teenage girl suspected to have been abducted in Oakland has been found, the California Highway Patrol said early Wednesday morning.

Luz Bonilla, 16, has been located, the CHP said in a tweet around 3:15 a.m. The agency deactivated an Amber Alert issued earlier for the counties of Alameda, San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara.

jeffrey-gomez-rivas.jpg
Jeffrey Gomez-Rivas California Highway Patrol

 
There were no further recent details about Bonilla, or Jeffrey Gomez-Rivas, 22, the man suspected to have abducted her. He was described as "armed and dangerous" by the CHP.

The CHP had said in the Amber Alert that Bonilla was taken on Tuesday by the suspect who drove a black 2006 Chrysler 300 vehicle with a California license plate "9CCE352."

First published on April 3, 2024 / 7:30 AM PDT

