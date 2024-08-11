How the U.S. did in the Paris Olympics compared to previous summer games

The U.S., which became the first country to top 3,000 Olympic medals during the 2024 Summer Games, earned more medals in Paris than it did in Tokyo.

Athletes from the U.S. took home 126 total medals this year, topping China (91), Britain (65) and France (64). China had been ahead in the race for gold throughout much of the games, but China and the U.S. both earned 40 apiece by the end of the games. In addition to 40 gold medals, the U.S. won 42 silver and 44 bronze medals.

While the U.S. won the most medals, it isn't home to this year's winningest athlete. China's Zhang Yufei won six medals: five bronze and one silver. France's Leon Marchand took home five wins: four gold and a bronze.

U.S. wins big throughout history

It's the most ever wins by the Americans in a non-boycotted Olympic Games outside the U.S., topping the previous high of 121 from Rio in 2016, according to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The U.S. has twice surpassed their Paris winnings, both times at home. Team USA won 174 medals in Los Angeles in 1984 and won a whopping 239 medals in St. Louis in 1904.

The U.S. took home 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals for a total of 113 during the Tokyo Games. Team USA took home 121 Olympic medals in Rio in 2016.

According to USOPC, the U.S. has topped the medal chart since 1996. The U.S. took home 101 medals that year.

Breaking down the wins in Paris

Team USA's 126 medals this year were won by 257 medalists, according to the USOPC. Across the Games, around 10,500 athletes competed in 48 sports disciplines. The U.S. competed in all but one discipline, which is the most other than host nation France. USOPC did not specify which discipline the U.S. did not compete in, but the U.S. was not listed on the Olympic schedule for handball. Team USA medaled in 34 of the disciplines it competed in.

Thirteen athletes won multiple golds and 44 athletes won multiple medals. Swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith, with five medals apiece, won the most.

According to USOPC, 65% of American winners were first-time medalists. Women earned 67 of the U.S.'s medals this year. Many of the wins came in swimming and track and field events.