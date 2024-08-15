Taylor Swift's Eras Tour resumes in London after foiled Vienna terror plot

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues following canceled Vienna shows 03:34

Taylor Swift's blockbuster Eras Tour resumed in London on Thursday after her concerts in Vienna were canceled earlier this month because of a foiled alleged terror plot.

Decked out in their Taylor Swift inspired outfits, fans poured into Wembley Stadium to attend Thursday's sold-out show amid extra tight security.

"It's the first time I'm seeing her live. I'm super excited," one fan said.

"I just want to hear the crowds and their reaction especially after what happened last week," another fan told CBS News.

Fans were not allowed to gather and hang out outside of Wembley Arena, as they have done at many other Taylor Swift concerts. During her Munich shows, fans gathered on a nearby hill to watch the concert from over the walls of the stadium.

Fans of singer Taylor Swift, called Swifties, pass the security gates as they arrive at Wembley Stadium in London, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 for the first of five concerts of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Alastair Grant / AP

"Here in the U.K., we're well practiced at putting on major events," security expert Ben Knott told CBS News. "Some of the tactics that we deploy, some of the covert measures, you may not see, but everything is designed to keep people safe."

New security measures were put in place for events in the U.K. after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people in 2017, Knott told CBS News.

"Every major event that goes on is continually assessed all the time," Knott said. "If it was deemed not to be safe, it wouldn't be going ahead here in the U.K."

Around 90,000 fans will pack Wembley stadium for the first show of a five-day Eras Tour run.

"It's the first time I've left the United States in my entire life to come see Taylor, so I'm very giddy right now," Lara Brennan from Tucson, Arizona told CBS News outside the concert. "I can't believe it's finally happening."

Fans make their way towards Wembley Stadium for a Taylor Swift concert, following the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna because of a planned attack, in London, Britain, August 15, 2024. Toby Melville / REUTERS

