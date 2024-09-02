Watch CBS News
Tamalpais Valley resident,1 pet die in late-night home fire

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A Tamalpais Valley resident died in a fire just after midnight Monday, the Southern Marin Fire District said.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. on Alta Vista Road, and crews were told there may be at least one person trapped inside the home, with multiple dogs.

 When firefighters arrived, there was a large amount of smoke and fire toward the front of the building and from a window.

The resident was found by crews in a back bedroom, but the resident was seriously injured and died at the scene. Firefighters rescued four dogs, but one of the dogs also died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

