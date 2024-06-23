System-wide delays reported on BART due to emergency track work

OAKLAND -- BART reported a major, system-wide delay Sunday evening at 7 o'clock.

The agency attributed the problems to emergency track work between West Oakland, 12th Street and Lake Merritt stations.

There was no service on the Berryessa line at that time and there was limited service on the Dublin/Pleasanton line.

Passengers were instructed to board the Richmond line and transfer at 19th Street Station for San Francisco service.

Earlier Sunday evening the agency reported a "major delay" on the BART Transbay Tube due to an equipment problem on a train.

Trains headed in the SFO and Millbrae directions were delayed for an unspecified time.

RELATED: Weekend BART track work in Oakland to divert riders onto buses

BART ALERTS AND ADVISORIES: bart.gov/schedules/advisories