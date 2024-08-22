Synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso looking forward to their Stern Grove debut Saturday

Grammy-nominated duo, Sylvan Esso is gearing up to bring their electrifying music to Stern Grove this Saturday afternoon, marking a much-anticipated return to San Francisco.

The electronic pop duo, comprised of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, is known not just for their innovative sound, but also for their dynamic stage presence. For Meath and Sanborn, there's something uniquely special about performing outdoors.

"We are thrilled. I have cousins who live in SF and they were just absolutely over the moon when we announced the show," Meath said. "So I'm stoked. Excited to see them and excited to play during the day."

Sanborn echoed Meath's sentiments: "Yeah, we never get to play during the day."

For Sylvan Esso, connecting with fans is a deeply emotional experience, regardless of the time of day.

"Yeah, I think there is a lot in what we do about making the choice to carry the light of humanity," Meath explained.

The pandemic presented significant challenges for the group, particularly in maintaining the personal connection they cherish.

"To see, once we couldn't connect with our fans, other than on the internet, to realize how much we had gotten swept away in the machine of the industry, as opposed to actually making the music and connecting with people," Sanborn said about the period when live performances were halted.

Despite these challenges, Sylvan Esso remains grateful for their live shows and the opportunity to reach new audiences.

"It's the last show of the year and the cycle for us, so it feels like a really appropriate. Like final last, like family party. It's really cool," Meath said.

The concert promises to be a memorable celebration in the city by the bay. As Meath and Sanborn prepare for this special event, fans can look forward to a daytime concert that will cap off their 2024 tour in a festive, family atmosphere.