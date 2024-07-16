Swim coach accused of child sexual assault; Berkeley, Emeryville police seek other alleged victims

Emeryville and Berkeley police are seeking more alleged victims after a man was taken into custody on suspicion of child sexual assault last week.

Tyler Livingston, 25, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the sexual assault of a child. Police began to investigate Livingston after parents reported concerns about their children's interactions with Livingston, who taught swimming.

"Livingston has worked as a swim instructor in the Bay Area over the past few years and may have spent some time as a substitute teacher," Berkeley police said in a news release Thursday. "BPD wants victims and their families to know that they are not alone and encourage them to contact police."

Police did not release information about how many cases were being investigated, or over what span of time the suspected assaults took place.

Emeryville police urged potential victims and those with information related to the case to reach the department at (510) 596-3733.