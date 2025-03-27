Top-seeded Florida defeats Maryland in Sweet 16 at Chase Center

March Madness: Florida gets grand tour of San Francisco with help of head coach

March Madness: Florida gets grand tour of San Francisco with help of head coach

March Madness: Florida gets grand tour of San Francisco with help of head coach

Will Richard scored 15 points, Alijah Martin added 14 points and seven rebounds, and top-seeded Florida played a steady second half to run away from No. 4 seed Maryland and into the NCAA Tournament's West Region final with an 87-71 win Thursday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. contributed 13 points and four assists as Florida's Big Three seniors and their deep supporting cast took down the Maryland "Crab Five" starters — one of Terrapins coach Kevin Willard's concerns coming into this matchup.

Freshman sensation Derik Queen scored 27 points to lead Maryland (27-9) in what might have been Willard's final game guiding the program. He has been linked to the opening at Villanova.

Florida (33-4) advances to play Saturday against the winner of Thursday's late game at Chase Center between third-seeded Texas Tech and No. 10 seed Arkansas.

The Gators, in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and seeking the program's first Final Four berth since 2014, committed 13 of their 17 turnovers in the first half but took better care of the ball over the final 20 minutes. Florida already eliminated two-time defending NCAA champion UConn in the second round and is 10-1 in regional semifinals.