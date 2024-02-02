Swatting incident, not active shooter, under investigation at Fairfield school, police say

FAIRFIELD – An active investigation is underway at a high school in Fairfield on Friday morning for an apparent swatting incident.

Fairfield police confirmed there is no active shooter situation at Vanden High School.

No other details about the incident have been released.

**There is no active shooter situation at Vanden High School** Fairfield Police are investigating a possible swatting type incident. This is an active investigation, further information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uIdyvw2wBK — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) February 2, 2024

Swatting incidents typically involve someone calling 911 over a fake critical situation, prompting a large police response to the scene.

Updates to follow.