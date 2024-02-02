Swatting incident, not active shooter, under investigation at Fairfield school, police say
FAIRFIELD – An active investigation is underway at a high school in Fairfield on Friday morning for an apparent swatting incident.
Fairfield police confirmed there is no active shooter situation at Vanden High School.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Swatting incidents typically involve someone calling 911 over a fake critical situation, prompting a large police response to the scene.
Updates to follow.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.